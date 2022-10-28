Norwegian Government Adopts New Sanctions Package Against Russia

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Norwegian government said on Friday that it adopted a new sanctions package against Russia, which includes 30 individuals and 7 entities, in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and referendums in the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on their incorporation into Russia.

"A further 30 individuals and 7 entities have been added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures, including several who were involved in the so-called 'referendums' in the occupied Ukrainian regions," the message read.

The government noted that new sanctions were aimed at reducing Russia's ability to further finance the military operation it started in Ukraine in February, targeting exports of goods and services to Russia. The package also includes people who are allegedly responsible for holding referendums on Ukrainian territories incorporated into Russia on their results, according to the Norwegian cabinet.

"The sanctions are becoming increasingly comprehensive, and represent a strong and clear European response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The opportunities to engage in commercial activities with Russia have now been significantly curtailed and carry a high risk," Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement issued by the government.

On September 23-27, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The results of the referendums showed that the vast majority of voters supported joining Russia. On September 30, Putin signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the incorporation of the regions into Russia. A few days later, Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.

In response, the European Union imposed a new sanctions package against representatives of the Russian defense sector and the organizers of referendums in the regions.