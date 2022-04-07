UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Government Proposes Allocating $11.4Mln To Enhance National Security

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The Norwegian government on Thursday proposed measures to enhance national security, especially in the northern regions, and allocate a total of 100 million Norwegian krone ($11.4 million) to counter foreign intelligence activities and complex threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Norwegian government on Thursday proposed measures to enhance national security, especially in the northern regions, and allocate a total of 100 million Norwegian krone ($11.4 million) to counter foreign intelligence activities and complex threats.

"The Norwegian Government wishes to strengthen the security of the Norwegian population and of Norwegian interests, and we will act quickly. We are therefore proposing a number of measures to further secure Norway. We must prevent, discover, and combat intelligence, sabotage, and influence from foreign states in Norway.

We will allocate a total of NOK 100 million for this work," Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said.

In order to strengthen the Police Security Service (PST), the government will allocate 57 million Norwegian krone for increasing personnel and upgrading equipment, as well as enhancing operational capacity and presence, especially in the northernmost areas, according to Mehl. The minister also said that the PST will receive additional 45 million Norwegian krone for equipment to obtain and collect information and to detect any activity of foreign states in Norway.

