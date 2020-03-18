Norwegian Government Wants Extra Powers to Tackle Coronavirus - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Wednesday her government will propose a bill that will allow it to sidestep the parliament when dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Wednesday her government will propose a bill that will allow it to sidestep the parliament when dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an extraordinary situation, where we need to act quickly.

We therefore want to pass a law exempting us from current laws," she was quoted as saying by the NRK broadcaster.

These powers will last for six months, she said. A sunset clause in the law will have it automatically expire in December.

The prime minister stressed that the parliament would still be able to vote down any measures taken by the government in the fight against the epidemic if at least a third of lawmakers disagree with them.