Norwegian Gov't To Provide Non-Mandatory Vaccination To Children Aged 5-11

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) recommended on Friday that the government provide voluntary COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5-11 with the first shot and teenagers from 12-15 with the second shot

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) recommended on Friday that the government provide voluntary COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5-11 with the first shot and teenagers from 12-15 with the second shot.

"In their assessment, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has emphasised that coronavirus vaccines can have a positive benefit. However, the risk of a severe disease course at this age is small, and the need for vaccines for children and adolescents is limited," the statement read.

Parent may still choose to vaccinate their children, but the vaccination will be most beneficial to "children with chronic diseases, children in contact with vulnerable people, and children who will stay or move to countries with a high risk of transmission or poorer access to health services," according to the authority.

"12-15-year-olds already have high protection against a severe disease course after the first vaccine dose. Although there is a small additional benefit from further doses, we have weighed this against the risk of myocarditis, a rare but serious side effect," NIPH Senior Physician Margrethe Greve-Isdahl said.

Norway has been offering Primary COVID-19 vaccination to the 12-15 age group since September and to the 5-11 age group with severe comorbidities since December.

