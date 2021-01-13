UrduPoint.com
Norwegian King, Queen Receive First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Royal Court

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Norwegian King, Queen Receive First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine - Royal Court

Norwegian King Harald V and Queen Sonja have received their first injections of a vaccine against the coronavirus, the Royal Court said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Norwegian King Harald V and Queen Sonja have received their first injections of a vaccine against the coronavirus, the Royal Court said on Wednesday.

The king and the queen, both aged 83, are in the risk group and were vaccinated on doctors' recommendation, the national NRK broadcaster reported.

"His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have been vaccinated against the coronavirus today. The royal couple will receive the next dose in three weeks," the Royal Court said.

Noway has rolled out a mass vaccination campaign on December 27, with residents of retirement homes in Oslo and medical staff being the first to receive the shots.

