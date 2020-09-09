Norwegian Lawmaker Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Over Efforts to Settle Conflicts

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde said on Wednesday in an interview with Fox news broadcaster that he has submitted the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace prize for his efforts toward resolving longstanding conflicts across the world.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde said.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, the lawmaker noted the Trump administration's key role in normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE, as well as facilitating contact between conflicting parties in protracted conflicts, including that between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir border issue and the two Koreas.

"Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter," the politician wrote in the letter.

Trump's nomination is not the first one, as Tybring-Gjedde submitted another one together with another Norwegian official back in 2018 following the US president's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.