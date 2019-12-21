Norwegian Military Says Detected Radio Noise Linked to Tests of Russian Frigate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Norwegian military said they had detected radio noise in the northern part of the country and linked that to the tests of Russian frigate Admiral Flota Kasatonov, Norwegian media reported.

According to the Russian Northern Fleet, the sea trials of Admiral Flota Kasatonov started on November 20 and consist of several stages. The tests are taking place in the Barents Sea.

The Aftenposten newspaper reported that the Norwegian military had detected radio noise near the northeastern town of Kirkenes on Wednesday and Thursday. The signals were reportedly transmitted via the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS).

On Friday, the Norwegian military recorded another type of signal, transmitted on a frequency used by the GPS system.

The Norwegian Defense Ministry believes that the Friday signal was a side effect of the Russian frigate's tests but views that all the obstacles caused by them were unintended.

Last year, Norway's Defense Ministry and Finland's Foreign Ministry accused Russia of interfering in the work of GPS navigation systems during NATO's Trident Juncture drills. Moscow has denied the allegations.