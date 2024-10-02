Open Menu

Norwegian Minister Highlights Cooperation With China On Green Transition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Norwegian minister highlights cooperation with China on green transition

OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Norway will deepen its cooperation with China to advance both countries' green transition, Tore Sandvik, Norway's minister of climate and environment, said on Monday.

At a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 70th anniversary of China-Norway diplomatic ties, the minister said Norway will continue to work with China on key global challenges, particularly in climate action and sustainable development.

Speaking of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's recent visit to China, Sandvik said the visit reflected a strong and open relationship between the two countries and involved wide-ranging discussions.

During the prime minister's visit, a joint statement establishing a dialogue on a green transition was signed, followed by the signing of a cooperation agreement on green and low-carbon development.

Sandvik underscored the significance of these agreements, which build on over 30 years of environmental cooperation between the two nations.

Sandvik also emphasized the importance of academic exchanges. He praised the ongoing scholarly collaborations, noting the crucial role of students in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral relations.

