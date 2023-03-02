UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Minister Of Petroleum And Energy Terje Aasland Apologizes To Sami For Wind Farms In Breach Of People's Rights - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland Apologizes to Sami for Wind Farms in Breach of People's Rights - Reports

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland has apologized to the indigenous Sami people for the construction of wind turbines on reindeer pastures, which eco-activists have been rallying against since the beginning of the week, media reported Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland has apologized to the indigenous Sami people for the construction of wind turbines on reindeer pastures, which eco-activists have been rallying against since the beginning of the week, media reported Thursday.

Aasland met with Sami Parliament President Silje Karine Muotka Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation with wind turbines built in the area where the Sami herd reindeer, the NRK broadcaster reported.

The minister apologized on behalf of the government that the situation with the turbine generators happen to involve human rights violations, noting that the issue had long been complicated and intractable, the report read.

Muotka responded that an apology was crucial for the Sami people to move forward, according to the report.

Since the beginning of the week, a large-scale protest has been taking place in Oslo's government quarter.

Eco-activists and members of the Sami community have blocked the entrances to several ministries to protest the wind turbines construction. On Thursday, 12 people were reportedly detained, but by the time the minister met with the Sami parliament president, they had all been released.

In 2021, Norway's Supreme Court ruled that two wind farms on reindeer pastures violated the rights of the indigenous Sami people. The Sami claimed that the noise made by the installations frightened the animals and demanded that the turbines be removed, according to media reports. The Norwegian government, however, said that despite the Supreme Court decision, the final fate of the wind farms was a complicated legal and political issue, expressing hope to find a compromise.

The Sami, an indigenous minority of about 100,000 people living in northern Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, has traditionally lived off reindeer herding and fishing.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Minority Russia Parliament Norway Oslo Sweden Finland Media All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 20 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 2023 at Dubai Design District

14 minutes ago
 Outrage as Greece admits 'failures' after deadly t ..

Outrage as Greece admits 'failures' after deadly train crash

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister o ..

UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister of Finance

14 minutes ago
 Blinken Congratulates Cindy McCain on Appointment ..

Blinken Congratulates Cindy McCain on Appointment as Next WFP Executive Director

5 minutes ago
 US Needs to Work With China on Nuclear Threats as ..

US Needs to Work With China on Nuclear Threats as Beijing Arsenal Grows - White ..

5 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 6 Companies For Iran-Related Sanction ..

US Sanctions 6 Companies For Iran-Related Sanctions Evasions - Blinken

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.