Norwegian Mosque Shooter Agrees To Medical Checkup - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The man suspected of opening fire in a Norwegian mosque has refused to testify but agreed to a medical checkup, his lawyer said on Monday.

The 21-year-old has been charged with terrorism and murder over the August 10 assault on an Islamic Center west of Oslo and the death of his stepsister at his home.

"Philip Manshaus has informed us that at this time he does not wish to attend a police questioning. However, he is willing to undergo a preliminary examination," Unni Fries was quoted as saying by the Dagbladet daily.

The suspect confessed at another questioning that he wanted to intimidate Muslims in Norway. The body of his 17-year-old stepsister was found shortly after the attack on the mosque, which left one person wounded.

