UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Newspaper Publishes Name Of Russian Diplomat Suspected Of Espionage

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:47 PM

Norwegian Newspaper Publishes Name of Russian Diplomat Suspected of Espionage

Norway's Verdens Gang newspaper has published the name of a Russian diplomat who has been declared persona non grata in light of an espionage scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Norway's Verdens Gang newspaper has published the name of a Russian diplomat who has been declared persona non grata in light of an espionage scandal.

On Wednesday, Norway announced that it would expel a Russian diplomat over activities incompatible with the latter's role and status. The decision was made after the Norwegian police arrested last week a 50-year-old Norwegian man suspected of providing secret information to a foreign country that "could harm Norway's fundamental interests." The man, who can face up to 15 years in prison, allegedly met with a Russian intelligence officer.

According to the Norwegian newspaper, the person called a "Russian intelligence officer" is Alexander Stekolshchikov, who serves as a Russian deputy trade representative in Norway.

Verdens Gang says it contacted Stekolshchikov, but he declined to comment on the story.

The Russian Embassy in Oslo earlier expressed protest over the diplomat's expulsion. It said that the Russian deputy trade representative was detained and searched, despite his diplomatic status, as he was meeting with a Norwegian citizen on August 15. The diplomatic mission noted that the arrested Norwegian national was working for subsea pipeline certification company DNV GL, which has a long history of cooperation with Russia.

Related Topics

Protest Police Scandal Russia Norway Company Man Oslo August

Recent Stories

EPay Punjab Fetches PKR 5 Billion Revenue through ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Minister of Inte ..

55 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment explore ..

56 minutes ago

France Carries on With Counter-Terrorism Operation ..

28 minutes ago

Belarus' Investigators Start Probe Under Criminal ..

29 minutes ago

PNCA offers one-year online film production certif ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.