Norwegian Parliament Hit by Major Cyberattack - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Norwegian parliament has fallen victim to a major cyberattack, the NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday, adding that the e-mail accounts of some of the employees and lawmakers had been hacked.

"We are serious about this situation, we will thoroughly examine the circumstances and details of the cyberattack in order to get a complete picture of what happened and what harm the cyberattack could have done," Marianne Andreassen, the parliament's director said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Andreassen, those who were directly impacted by the cyberattack have already been informed, and the efforts taken to halt the attack were successful.