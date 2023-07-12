Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian Border After MiG-31 Approaches - Moscow

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted a Norwegian Air Force P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft approaching the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the National Defense Management Center part of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Center, on July 12, 2023, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Barents Sea that was approaching the airspace of Russia. A MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia's state border.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force. When the Russian jet approached the foreign aircraft it made a U-turn away from the border with Russia, according to the center.

There was no violation of the Russian border, and the flight of the Russian fighter jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching the aircraft of a foreign state, the center added.

