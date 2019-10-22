Norwegian police arrest gunman after ambulance rampage

(@FahadShabbir)

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Norwegian police said they arrested an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday then ran down and slightly injured four pedestrians, including twin babies.

Police said they were searching for a second suspect -- a woman described as having fair skin, brown hair and wearing a black jacket, around 1.

65cm (5 feet 4 inches) tall and "who appears to be under the influence".

"We have no information for now indicating that this is terror-related," Oslo police wrote on Twitter.

According to the TV2 channel, the arrested man is in his 30s and the woman being sought is in her 20s. Both are Norwegian nationals and known previously to the police.