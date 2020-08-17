Norwegian Police Arrest Man for Providing State Secrets to Russian Agent in Oslo - Reports

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has arrested a citizen suspected of allegedly meeting with and providing state secrets to a Russian intelligence agent, the NRK broadcaster reported, citing the kingdom's law enforcement agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has arrested a citizen suspected of allegedly meeting with and providing state secrets to a Russian intelligence agent, the NRK broadcaster reported, citing the kingdom's law enforcement agencies.

According to the media outlet, the man was arrested at a restaurant in Oslo on Saturday. He is charged with providing secret information to a foreign state that "could harm the fundamental interests of Norway." The man could face up to 15 years in prison.

"The accusation is based on the fact that the meetings were held between the suspect and the Russian intelligence officer," Line Nygaard, the inspector, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The arrested man is said to not have admitted his guilt and demands that he be released from custody.

According to the PST, the Norwegian national has met with the Russian agent at least several times.

"Illegal intelligence activity poses a serious threat to the interests of Norway and can cause great damage to the interests of the country. The PST pays great attention to this area," Nygaard noted.

There is currently only one suspect in this case.