Norwegian Police Arrest Radical Islamist Preacher

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Norwegian Police have detained a radical Islamist preacher named Mullah Krekar, who had been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in jail in Italy for preparing terrorist acts, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) tweeted on Tuesday.

Krekar was handed a 12-year sentence in Italy for founding a terrorist network and being involved in organizing acts of terrorism.

"The Norwegian Police Security Service, supported by the Oslo police, have arrested on Monday Mullah Krekar on account of an international investigation and detention order received from the Italian authorities," the PST said.

Krekar's lawyer, Brynjar Meling, reportedly said that his client had no connection to a terrorist network in Italy.

Mullah Krekar has been living in Norway since 1991 and has been on the UN terrorist list since 2006.

In 2012, he was sentenced to five years for threatening to kill a number of Norwegian politicians, including Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Krekar left prison in 2015, and the following year an Oslo court granted Italy's request to have him extradited for founding a terrorist organization tied to the Islamic State (banned in Russia). This request was later withdrawn.