UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Police Believe Missing WikiLeaks Associate Died In Kayak Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Norwegian Police Believe Missing WikiLeaks Associate Died in Kayak Accident

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Norwegian police said Friday they had closed the case of the WikiLeaks' missing associate, with evidence suggesting that he had died in a kayak accident last year.

Arjen Kamphuis, a Dutch cybersecurity expert who consulted the whistleblowing website, was last seen leaving a hotel in the Norwegian town of Bodo on August 20, 2018.

"The Police has concluded that Mr. Kamphuis most likely suffered an accident in the evening of August 20th 2018 while kayaking in the Skjerstad Fjord .

.. and was subsequently lost at sea," it said.

Police added that his body was never found. But they recovered a kayak with a hole in the hull and an ore as well as some of Kamphuis' personal belongings floating in the sea.

The probe was thrown off track when the his cellphone was briefly switched on ten days after his disappearance. The investigation found that the device was fished out of the river by truck drivers who thought the item was discarded.

Related Topics

Accident Police Hotel Died August 2018

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

2 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

3 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.