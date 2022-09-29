UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Police Detain Over 90 Demonstrators Near Iranian Embassy In Oslo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 08:53 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Norwegian police, using tear gas, dispersed a rally of a hundred people near the Iranian embassy in Oslo and detained about 90 demonstrators for further interrogation, the Norwegian newspaper VG reported on Thursday, citing local police.

About 100 people gathered for an unplanned demonstration in front of the Iranian embassy, the newspaper said, adding that the demonstrators behaved aggressively and threw stones at the diplomatic mission building, while several of them tried to break inside.

According to the report, there were several women in the crowd waving Kurdish flags and shouting calls for freedom.

Police have cordoned off the area around the embassy, the newspaper reported, adding that two people sustained light injuries.

On September 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. At least 40 people were killed in the mass protests that erupted across Iran the following week.

