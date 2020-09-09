UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Police Detain Suspect Linked To 1982 Terrorist Attack In Paris - Reports

Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Norway's police have detained in the city of Skien a suspect linked to a 1982 terrorist attack in Paris' Jewish neighborhood that left six people killed and 22 others injured, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Norwegian Dagbladet newspaper, the police detained the man, who is now over 60 years old, on an arrest warrant issued by the French authorities.

Norwegian anti-terror police spokeswoman Annette Aamodt confirmed to the newspaper that the Norwegian citizen was detained on Wednesday at the French authorities' request.

Pretrial restrictions will be imposed on the suspect on Thursday, the newspaper reported, adding that he can be extradited to France in the future.

The attack was conducted in August 1982 and is considered to be one of the worst terrorist attacks in Europe's history. Four militants threw a grenade at a Jewish restaurant in the Marais area of the French capital, after which they opened fire. The attackers managed to escape. The Abu Nidal Organization, a group that splintered from the Palestinian Fatah group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

