Norwegian Police Increase Presence Near Schools Amid Messages With Threats - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Police has enhanced security provisions in a number of schools in Norway as they have been receiving threatening messages from an anonymous sources, Norwegian media reported on Tuesday.

"A number of schools across the country have received several messages with threats over the past few days.

In the province of Trondelag, uniformed police officers are dispatched next to a school," the NRK broadcaster said.

According to the report, all threatening messages came from the same platform and the law enforcement is yet to find out who exactly sends them. While schools remain open, several parents decided to not send children to classes on Tuesday.