Norwegian Police Launch Probe Into Cyberattack On Kingdom's Parliament

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) launched on Wednesday an investigation into a major cyberattack on the country's parliament, the department said

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) launched on Wednesday an investigation into a major cyberattack on the country's parliament, the department said.

Marianne Andreassen, the parliament's director said on Tuesday that the government's legislative body had been hit by a cyberattack and that e-mail accounts of some of the employees and lawmakers were hacked.

"The PST has launched an investigation into the cyberattack on the Storting [parliament]. The investigation aims to reveal whether a state actor is behind it," the police wrote on Twitter.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the cyberattack may be part of an intelligence operation against Norway.

"A cyberattack can cause serious damage to the state and society," Annette Aamodt, a senior adviser at the PST, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The investigation is said to be carried out in close cooperation with the country's intelligence services.

The broadcaster added that about 10,000 households across seven Norwegian municipalities were hit by another cyberattack controlled from abroad.

