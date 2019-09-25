Norwegian Police Say Located All Crewmen From Russian Trawler Burning in Tromso

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All 29 crewmen of a Russian trawler burning in the Norwegian port of Tromso have been located, the local police said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) All 29 crewmen of a Russian trawler burning in the Norwegian port of Tromso have been located, the local police said on Wednesday.

"All 29 crew members are now accounted for," the Troms Police District tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian NRK public broadcasting service said that the police had received a report saying that Russian Bukhta Naezdnik trawler, berthed at a harbor in Tromso, caught on fire.