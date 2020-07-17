Norwegian Police Say No Explosives Found at Ryanair Aircraft After Bomb Threat

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Norwegian police on Friday did not find any explosive devices at a Ryanair plane, which was inspected following a bomb threat and had to make an emergency landing in Oslo airport.

Earlier in the day, the Ryanair flight from the United Kingdom to Norway received a bomb threat in the air, and a Danish military jet escorted the plane to Oslo.

The Norwegian police have already arrested a 51-year-old UK citizen on suspicion of being behind the threat.

"No traces of explosives were found on the plane that received the bomb threat on Friday," the police said, as quoted by Norway's NRK broadcaster

According to the law enforcement agency, there were 142 passengers aboard.