Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch Of Cocaine In Country's History

Published March 31, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Oslo police seized 820 kilograms (1807 Pounds) of cocaine transported in fruit boxes this week, police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid said on Thursday.

"An extremely large drug seizure of 820 kilograms was made this week in the Oslo police district," Metlid said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.

The report noted that this was the largest consignment of cocaine ever seized in Norway and its cost amounted to several hundred million Norwegian kroner. At the same time, the report added that the police did not detain anyone.

Earlier this week, German law enforcement agencies seized the cocaine hidden in the batch of fruit in the city of Brandenburg, the broadcaster noted, adding that based on the information received from Germany, Norwegian customs officers were able to trace this cargo.

