Norwegian Prime Minister Confirms Purchase of 54 Leopard 2 Tanks From Germany - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday announced his country's decision to acquire 54 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, with the option of buying 18 more, the NRK broadcaster reported.

Store has confirmed that Norway will purchase 54 units of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany worth 19.7 billion Norwegian Krone ($1.

96 billion) to bolster the country's defense, the report said.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said last week that Oslo will send Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, but did not specify the quantity.

In January, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems amid the special military operation launched in Ukraine by Russia in February 2022. Moscow condemns military assistance to Kiev.