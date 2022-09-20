Norwegian Prime Minister Discusses Global Energy Transition With Pelosi at US Congress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed climate action and global energy transition with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell during a meeting at US Congress, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

Store arrived in the US on Monday as the head of Norway's delegation to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The general debate of the session started in New York earlier in the day and will run through September 26.

"Norway and the US share ambitions in the areas of climate action, renewable energy and the green transition.

This makes us obvious partners and today we discussed how the Norwegian business sector can deliver technology and solutions that promote the global energy transition and will help us to achieve the climate targets" Store said after a meeting on Monday, according to his office.

The start of a military conflict in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. In order to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies, the European Union introduced a plan to increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers.