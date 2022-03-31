UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Prime Minister, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Oslo

March 31, 2022

Norwegian Prime Minister, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Oslo

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the military operation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, Store's press office said

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the military operation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, Store's press office said.

"I called on the Russia president to stop hostilities in Ukraine, withdraw Russian troops and ensure humanitarian access. I emphasized, in particular, that the civilian population of Mariupol must have humanitarian access and that the war must be resolved through negotiations," the press office said.

