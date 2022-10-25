UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Prime Minister Speaks Out Against Isolation Of Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Western countries should not isolate Russia, on the contrary, they should establish direct communication with Moscow to resolve the exceptionally difficult current political situation, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Tuesday.

"There is nothing good in isolating Russia. It is alarming that today we have so few contacts and direct communication with Russia," Store told the Norwegian parliament, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.

The lack of dialogue undermines the possibility of reaching a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said, adding that the current political situation was the most difficult since the World War II.

Western countries determined to isolate Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, while also threatening Russian allies and partners with similar restrictions in the event of continued cooperation with and support for the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia could not be isolated. China has also vocally opposed the idea of imposing unilateral sanctions on any country and called for the continuation of dialogue in the interest of peaceful world development.

