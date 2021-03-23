UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Prime Minister To Be Questioned As Suspect In Breaching COVID-19 Rules - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been declared a suspect in breaching COVID-19 regulations and will be questioned along with her husband, the NRK radio station reported on Tuesday, citing the country's police.

According to the Norwegian broadcaster, the spouses are to be questioned later on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the case is now underway and it is a standard practice to have those involved declared as suspects.

Last week, the police opened an investigation investigation into Solberg, who is said to have gathered 13 guests at a ski resort to celebrate her 60th birthday. Public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people in Norway. The prime minister has already offered her apologies, saying that she "should have known the rules better" and expressing her regret.

More Stories From World

