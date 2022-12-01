UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Prosecutors Request 120-Day Prison Sentence For Businessman Yakunin - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Norwegian Prosecutors Request 120-Day Prison Sentence for Businessman Yakunin - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The prosecutor's office of the Norwegian city of Tromso has asked a court to sentence Andrey Yakunin, son of former president of Russian Railways Vladimir Yakunin, to 120 days in prison for flying a drone over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norwegian channel NRK tv reported on Thursday.

Yakunin, who has Russian and UK citizenship, has been in custody since he was detained in the city of Hammerfest in October. He was charged with video shooting from a drone in Svalbard, which is prohibited by sanctions imposed against Russians by the Norwegian authorities after the beginning of military operation in Ukraine.

The prosecution believes that the seriousness of the act committed by Yakunin cannot be considered in isolation. The prosecutor pointed out that "information from drone recordings can be used to prepare and plan a possible sabotage from the Russian side," according to the report.

At the same time, Yakunin's lawyer John Christian Elden argues that the prosecution misinterprets the purpose of the sanctions law, the report said.

"Yakunin is not a criminal, but he should be punished because he is Russian. This is how I perceive the accusation," Elden was quoted by the NRK TV as saying.

Yakunin is assisting the local police in the investigation. According to his lawyers, there is no information on the website of the Svalbard governor about the ban on the use of drones by foreigners.

At least seven Russian citizens have recently been detained in different regions of Norway for video shooting from drones.

Related Topics

Drone Police Governor Ukraine Russia Lawyers Norway Hammerfest Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom October Citizenship Criminals Christian TV From Court

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

17 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.