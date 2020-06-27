Norwegian Researchers Begin First Excavation of Viking Ship for More Than Century- Reports

MURMANSK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Archaeologists in Norway have begun the first excavation of a Viking ship in the country for more than 100 years, the Norwegian NTB agency reports on Saturday, adding that it will take five months to fully excavate the vessel.

The ship, named Gjellestad, was first discovered in 2018, the agency said.

The discovery is believed to be one of the greatest archaeological finds since World War II.

According to scientists, the vessel dates back to approximately 733 and is roughly 65 feet in length. The Norwegian government has provided approximately $1.6 million to fund the archaeological project, which has been expedited after a study of soil conditions.

The Oseberg ship was the last Viking vessel to be excavated by Norwegian archaeologists back in 1904. Two other well-preserved ships were excavated in the nineteenth century.