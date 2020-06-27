UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Researchers Begin First Excavation Of Viking Ship For More Than Century- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Norwegian Researchers Begin First Excavation of Viking Ship for More Than Century- Reports

MURMANSK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Archaeologists in Norway have begun the first excavation of a Viking ship in the country for more than 100 years, the Norwegian NTB agency reports on Saturday, adding that it will take five months to fully excavate the vessel.

The ship, named Gjellestad, was first discovered in 2018, the agency said.

The discovery is believed to be one of the greatest archaeological finds since World War II.

According to scientists, the vessel dates back to approximately 733 and is roughly 65 feet in length. The Norwegian government has provided approximately $1.6 million to fund the archaeological project, which has been expedited after a study of soil conditions.

The Oseberg ship was the last Viking vessel to be excavated by Norwegian archaeologists back in 1904. Two other well-preserved ships were excavated in the nineteenth century.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Norway June 2018 2020 World War Government Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

15 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister for making functional Culture & ..

12 minutes ago

NTHRI Shankiyari imports Olive oil extraction plan ..

12 minutes ago

Flood control room setup to deal with any emergenc ..

12 minutes ago

Policeman martyred in line of duty laid to rest

12 minutes ago

1,000 poor patients provided financial relief unde ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.