Norwegian Rider, 25, Dies After Fall On Tour Of Austria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Norwegian rider Andre Drege has died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria, organisers said Saturday.
The 25-year-old Coop Repsol rider had joined the leading group on one of Austria's highest roads in the Grossglockner region on the fourth and penultimate stage of the race, when he fell, the organisers said in a statement.
The podium ceremony for Saturday's stage was cancelled with a decision to be taken on whether Sunday's final stage will go ahead.
"It's difficult to understand what has happened, we're all in shock, it's very sad," said Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, currently leading the Tour de France.
"In the world of cycling, we all have to look out for each other and take care of each other."
Last year, a 17-year-old Italian died while racing downhill in a regional junior race in Austria.
Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, suffered a fatal fall during the Tour of Switzerland in June 2023.
The first half of this season has been marked by serious falls in the peloton.
