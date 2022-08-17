Norwegian Royal Guard Suspends 30 Servicemen for Drug Use - Reports

Norwegian His Majesty The King's Guard suspended 30 people from service due to drug use, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday, citing the Norwegian armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Norwegian His Majesty The King's Guard suspended 30 people from service due to drug use, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday, citing the Norwegian armed forces.

A source said that earlier this summer, five members of the royal guard used drugs while on leave, the report said, adding that these servicemen pleaded guilty, and later 25 more people confessed to using drugs after the start of military service.

All these guards will be removed from service and demobilized, the report said.

Representative of the Norwegian armed forces Brage Steinson Wiik-Hansen said that at the moment there are no grounds to suspect other members of the guard of using illegal substances, but the fight against drug consumption among the military is ongoing, the report noted.

His Majesty The King's Guard is a military formation in the ranks of the Norwegian army, which is personally subordinate to King Harald V and guards the royal palace and royal residences.