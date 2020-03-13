Norwegian Royals, Foreign, Industry Ministers in Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Fears - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Members of the Norwegian royal family and several high-ranking Norwegian officials were quarantined after returning from abroad amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the NRK broadcaster said on Thursday.

According to the Norwegian media, King Harold V; his wife, Queen Sonja; Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide; and Industry Minister Iselin Nybo were quarantined following their trips to Jordan in early March.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday Jordan has only one case of COVID-19 on its soil, while Norway has 489.