UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Royals, Foreign, Industry Ministers In Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Fears - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Norwegian Royals, Foreign, Industry Ministers in Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Fears - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Members of the Norwegian royal family and several high-ranking Norwegian officials were quarantined after returning from abroad amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the NRK broadcaster said on Thursday.

According to the Norwegian media, King Harold V; his wife, Queen Sonja; Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide; and Industry Minister Iselin Nybo were quarantined following their trips to Jordan in early March.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday Jordan has only one case of COVID-19 on its soil, while Norway has 489.

Related Topics

Norway Wife March Family Media From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

18 minutes ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

19 minutes ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

19 minutes ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

21 minutes ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

1 hour ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.