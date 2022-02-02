Norwegian Scientists Recruit Volunteers to Test Glass Protection Against COVID-19

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced Wednesday launching a new large-scale study and recruiting volunteers to test the theory that any eyewear protects against the coronavirus infection.

According to national NRK broadcaster, renowned Norwegian skiing athletes Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Emil Iversen wore eyeglasses, when they arrived at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, trying to avoid contracting the coronavirus by protecting their eyes. Now scientists intend to examine this theory. Volunteers are invited to fill out a special form on the website and join the experiment.

"The virus can enter the body through the eyes, so it cannot be ruled out that glasses and sunglasses can protect against the coronavirus and other viruses, such as the flu.

To figure this out, we need your (volunteers) help for two weeks. We will conduct a large-scale study," the statement said.

Volunteers will be randomly divided into two groups, with the first one wearing glasses while being around people, and the other not wearing. Participants must be over 18 years and do not wear glasses in everyday life. Moreover, eligible volunteers should not be infected with the coronavirus after December 15 last year and should have any glasses to wear.

Scientists believe that roughly 20,000 volunteers are needed, given the high velocity of the virus. NRK also reported that the experiment has already drawn global attention, with Denmark proceeding to its own research in this area. The results of the Norwegian and Danish studies are later expected to be compared.