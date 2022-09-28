UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Shelf Facilities Safe Despite Nord Stream Pipeline Incident - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Norwegian Shelf Facilities Safe Despite Nord Stream Pipeline Incident - Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The leaks that occurred at the Nord Stream pipelines do not threaten the safety of the Norwegian shelf facilities, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday.

"We pay a lot of attention to the safety of our (shelf) facilities. There are many of them, and we have a high level of safety, we monitor both air and water," the prime minister was quoted by Norwegian NRK broadcaster as saying.

The energy facilities on the shelf can be operated safely, Store said, adding that the incident has all the hallmarks of a deliberate sabotage.

According to the prime minister, Oslo is engaged in dialogue with NATO over the incident but has not yet asked for help in monitoring Norwegian facilities.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said that she had conducted talks with her Swedish and Danish counterparts, Ann Linde and Jeppe Kofod, where the parties discussed the incident with the Nord Stream pipelines and agreed to cooperate on the matter.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop in pressure in one of the segments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

On Tuesday, gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said that it was impossible to estimate when the Nord Stream pipelines could resume their operation, but noted that all resources were mobilized to assess the damage.

The cause of the incidents remains unknown and an investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the disruption was caused by detonations, which indicates that it was sabotage.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Water Nord Oslo Gas All

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

53 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

1 hour ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.