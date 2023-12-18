Open Menu

Norwegian Ship Hit By 'unidentified Object' In Red Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Norwegian ship was hit by an "unidentified object" in the Red Sea on Monday, its owner said, as a series of shipping companies suspended transit of the seaway because of Yemeni rebel attacks

The MT Swan Atlantic was carrying biofuel feedstock from France to Reunion Island when it was struck, Norway's Inventor Chemical Tankers said.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries to any members of the Indian crew, and the vessel has reported limited damage to the vessel," a statement said.

"The crew and the ship are now being assisted by the US Navy and will be brought to safety under protection by naval forces," it added.

Huthi rebels have fired on passing ships in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with Hamas in the Palestinian militant group's conflict with Israel.

The near-daily drone and missile attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb strait between Yemen and Eritrea and Djibouti has led a number of major shipping companies to redirect their vessels around Africa, a longer and far more costly route.

On Monday, British oil giant BP became the latest to suspend transit through the Red Sea.

Inventor Chemical Tankers said its vessel has "no Israeli link in the ownership" and was managed by a Singapore firm.

