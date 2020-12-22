UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Supreme Court Backs Gov't In Climate Lawsuit Over Arctic Energy Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Norwegian Supreme Court Backs Gov't in Climate Lawsuit Over Arctic Energy Projects

The Supreme Court of Norway on Tuesday ruled to dismiss the lawsuit from environmental watchdog groups against the government's decision to allow oil development in the Arctic region

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Supreme Court of Norway on Tuesday ruled to dismiss the lawsuit from environmental watchdog groups against the government's decision to allow oil development in the Arctic region.

In 2016, Nature and Youth Norway and Greenpeace filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian government, accusing the latter of violating the environment-related provisions of the constitution by issuing production licenses in the Barents Sea. In 2018, the Oslo court ruled in favor of the state, sustained earlier in 2020 by the appellate court.

"On 22 December 2020, the plenary of the Supreme Court - fifteen justices - handed down judgment in the so-called climate lawsuit. The appeal against the Court of Appeal's judgment in favour of the State was dismissed with an 11-4 vote. The minority found that the appeal had to prevail on the counts related to productions licences granted in the southeast part of the Barents Sea," the court said in a statement.

The watchdog groups claimed that oil production would lead to catastrophic consequences for the Arctic's ecosystem if there was an oil spill.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Minority Vote Norway Oil Oslo Lead December 2016 2018 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts meeting of prominent indust ..

6 minutes ago

Numerous Polish Truck Drivers Stranded in UK as Fr ..

3 minutes ago

370 terrorists arrested during current year: IGP t ..

3 minutes ago

Alaska Airlines Expands 737-Max Fleet as Aircraft ..

3 minutes ago

Forty plus countries ban travel from UK

18 minutes ago

Court approves French football divorce agreement w ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.