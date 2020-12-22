(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Supreme Court of Norway on Tuesday ruled to dismiss the lawsuit from environmental watchdog groups against the government's decision to allow oil development in the Arctic region.

In 2016, Nature and Youth Norway and Greenpeace filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian government, accusing the latter of violating the environment-related provisions of the constitution by issuing production licenses in the Barents Sea. In 2018, the Oslo court ruled in favor of the state, sustained earlier in 2020 by the appellate court.

"On 22 December 2020, the plenary of the Supreme Court - fifteen justices - handed down judgment in the so-called climate lawsuit. The appeal against the Court of Appeal's judgment in favour of the State was dismissed with an 11-4 vote. The minority found that the appeal had to prevail on the counts related to productions licences granted in the southeast part of the Barents Sea," the court said in a statement.

The watchdog groups claimed that oil production would lead to catastrophic consequences for the Arctic's ecosystem if there was an oil spill.