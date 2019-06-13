Norwegian tanker 'attacked' in Gulf of Oman, three blasts: authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Norwegian tanker Front Altair was "attacked" early Thursday in the Gulf of Oman between the UAE and Iran, with three explosions reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said, adding no injuries were reported.

Another reported attack in the same zone targeted the vessel Kokuka Courageous, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said in a statement.