Norwegian Tanker 'attacked' In Gulf Of Oman, Three Blasts: Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:57 PM
The Norwegian tanker Front Altair was "attacked" early Thursday in the Gulf of Oman between the UAE and Iran, with three explosions reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said, adding no injuries were reported
Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Norwegian tanker Front Altair was "attacked" early Thursday in the Gulf of Oman between the UAE and Iran, with three explosions reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said, adding no injuries were reported.
Another reported attack in the same zone targeted the vessel Kokuka Courageous, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said in a statement.