Norwegian tanker 'attacked' in Gulf of Oman, three blasts: authorities

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Norwegian tanker Front Altair was "attacked" Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, with three explosions but no injuries reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said.

Another reported attack in the same zone targeted the vessel Kokuka Courageous, the authority said in a statement.

The Front Altair, a 111,000-tonne oil tanker, is currently ablaze and emergency crews are at the scene, it added.

"Today, June 13 at 6:03 am, the Front Altair, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, was attacked between the Emirates and Iran," the statement said.

"Three explosions on board the vessel were reported. The crew boarded a passing vessel and no injuries have been reported."