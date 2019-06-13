Norwegian tanker Front Altair still afloat after reported attack: owner

Norwegian tanker Front Altair was still afloat after a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman Thursday, the chief executive of Frontline, the company that owns the vessel, told AFP, denying reports it had sunk

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Norwegian tanker Front Altair was still afloat after a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman Thursday, the chief executive of Frontline, the company that owns the vessel, told AFP, denying reports it had sunk.

"I can confirm that the vessel has NOT sunk," Robert Hvide Macleod wrote in a text message to AFP. The 23 people on board were "all safe", he added.