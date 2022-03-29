Norwegian Terrorist Breivik Transferred to New Prison to 'Change Scenery' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik, sentenced to 21 years for the Oslo and Utoya attacks, was transferred from Skien prison to Ringerike for a change of scenery, though the conditions will remain strict, Norwegian media reported on Tuesday.

Breivik will serve the remainder of his 21-year sentence in Ringerike, Aftenposten said. The prison is located near Tyrfjord, not far from the island of Utoya where he shot 69 people on June 22, 2011. The move was confirmed by the penitentiary service.

The decision was made because Breivik has spent many years in the same high security prison and it would be appropriate for him to get a change of scenery, the newspaper said, citing the penitentiary service.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik killed 8 people in central Oslo and 69 people in the summer youth camp of the Norwegian Workers' Party on the island of Utoya. The court sentenced him to 21 years in prison after finding him guilty.

Immediately after his arrest, Breivik confessed to committing the terrorist attacks, but still does not consider himself guilty. He has repeatedly said that he carried out the attacks in self-defense to halt the decline of Norwegian culture.