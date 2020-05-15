UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegians Told To 'staycation' This Summer

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Norwegians told to 'staycation' this summer

Norway on Friday extended its advisory against non-essential travel throughout the summer, telling its citizens to holiday in the Scandinavian country this year

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Norway on Friday extended its advisory against non-essential travel throughout the summer, telling its citizens to holiday in the Scandinavian country this year.

"For those who want as much predictability as possible, the recommendation is to plan your holidays in Norway," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told reporters.

"Take advantage of these summer holidays to get even better acquainted with the fantastic holiday destination that Norway is," she said.

The country advised against all non-essential travel on March 14, which on Friday it extended until August 20.

However, Norway plans to review the possibility for leisure travel to other Nordic countries by June 15, and for travel to other nearby countries such as Germany and the Baltic states by July 20.

Asking Norwegians, who are normally avid travellers, to holiday at home is also a way for the government to boost the economy, which has been doubly hit by the health crisis and the weak price of oil, which the country exports.

On Wednesday, the European Union urged its members to reopen their borders in a bid to save the tourism sector. Norway is not a member of the EU but does belong to the passport-free Schengen zone.

Norway appears to have the coronavirus epidemic until control, with a small number of hospitalisations and deaths in recent weeks.

It has reported a total of 8,197 cases and 232 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Holidays Norway European Union Oil Germany Price March June July August All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits district police lines DG Kha ..

44 seconds ago

Int'l Sports Stars come in support for Aisam

45 seconds ago

US Approves Preliminary Design for Future Long-Ran ..

47 seconds ago

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

3 hours ago

Trust for Putin Among Russians Rises to 67.1% - Po ..

49 seconds ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.