MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) A book of prophecies by French physician, astrologer and alchemist Nostradamus topped the Sunday Times bestsellers list in the United Kingdom after his prediction of the death of Queen Elizabeth II seemingly came true, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

The sales of "Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future" by Mario Reading soared after the Queen's passing, the Sunday Times said. From September 10 to 17 it sold 8,000 copies, while a week before the monarch's death only five paperbacks were bought. In his book, published in 2006, Reading interpreted the writings of the famous seer.

The book owes such newly found popularity to its extracts that went viral on social media. One of the interpretations says that "Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96.

"

Reading is not to witness the success of his book, as he died in 2017.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.

The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.