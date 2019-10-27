MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Sunday said that the elimination of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) by the US air force was not "a big deal" and that Washington had simply destroyed its own "creature."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance in the course of the operation. Russia, in particular, "treated [the US military] great" and opened the Syrian airspace under its control for the US fleet of helicopters to access Baghdadi, the US president claimed.

"Not a big deal! You just killed your creature," Jahromi posted on Twitter in response to Trump's tweet reading "Something very big has just happened!"

The terrorist number one made his first media appearance in 2014 when the ISIS officially re-branded itself into the IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then, he has made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.