Not Admitting Ukraine, Georgia in NATO 'Right Decision,' Now Not on Agenda - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The decision not to admit Ukraine and Georgia was right one and it was not and is not on the agenda amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with ZDF.

"It was the right decision. There were very long negotiations in NATO on this issue back then," Scholz said on Thursday. "I also want to emphasize that even now it was not on the agenda, and it continues to be so."