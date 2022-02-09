UrduPoint.com

Not All Casualties In Kabul Airport Blast Were From Bomb - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 07:38 PM

A CNN investigation has questioned the results of an official report claiming that no people were killed by gunfire during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A CNN investigation has questioned the results of an official report claiming that no people were killed by gunfire during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that the Pentagon investigation into the suicide bombing found that 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers had died of a single blast with no casualties from gunfire. The commander added that ball bearings from the blast caused injuries which looked like gunshot wounds.

The lead investigator, US Army Brig. Gen. Lance Curtis, added that his team questioned 70 witnesses and collected 250 pieces of evidence during the investigation. The US military confirmed that the American and the British troops did fire bullets, but they were warning shots into the air with no one being wounded.

CNN stressed that it has conducted its own investigation by speaking to over 70 witnesses and families of the dead, reviewing medical records, videos and photos. CNN cited hospital staff and doctors as saying that some casualties had bullet wounds, and one doctor saying he removed bullets from bodies himself.

Medical records of the dead also indicated the presence of bullet wounds, CNN reported. Nineteen people told CNN that they saw others being hit by gunfire or were hit in crossfire themselves.

Moreover, CNN cited two forensic blast analysts as saying that a single human-borne explosive could not have lead to the injuries and deaths of so many people, while others maintained it was possible.

CNN added that gunshots can be heard on video recordings.

The broadcaster noted that there are still limits to investigations, as autopsies are not common in Afghanistan, while videos are spotty and have gaps in the timeline. CNN also stressed that the US investigation may be inconclusive as well, as American investigators did not speak to medical personnel outside the US military, nor did they interview Afghan civilians and hospital staff.

The Kabul Airport was hit by a blast during evacuation from Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, resulting in the death of at least 183 people. The Islamic State-Khorasan (terrorist group, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

