UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Not All Hackers From DarkSide Group Located In Russia - Cybersecurity Firm

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:50 AM

Not All Hackers From DarkSide Group Located in Russia - Cybersecurity Firm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The fact that members of the DarkSide hacking group speak Russian does not mean they all operate from within Russia and the majority of the cybercriminals are coming from Eastern Europe, cybersecurity firm FireEye Senior Vice President Charles Carmakal said during a congressional hearing on the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

"DarkSide group is a network of different operators that conduct subversions on behalf of the DarkSide name. While there is a requirement to be affiliated with a DarkSide group that you have to speak the Russian language, it doesn't mean that every single operator is located within Russia. We assess that the majority of the operators are Eastern European criminals," Carmakal said on Wednesday.

Carmakal said that his company does not possess any information indicating that the recent attacks against Colonial Pipeline and the meat producer JBS were directed by the Russian government.

At the same time, Carmakal welcomed US government attempts to encourage the Russian side to try to apprehend the cybercriminals as well as to stop them from conducting harmful operations.

The cyberattack on the major US fuel transporting facility Colonial Pipeline occurred on May 7 and triggered a gas outage crisis across the southern US states. The attack was attributed to an unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers. However, President Joe Biden said on several occasions that there was no evidence Russia was involved.

FireEye assisted the investigation of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack by respective US agencies.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Russia Europe Company Same Turkish Lira Cyber Crime May Criminals Gas All From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

4 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

3 hours ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

3 hours ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

3 hours ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.