Not All Hotels In China's Guangzhou Allow Foreigners To Stay - Russian Consulate General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

Not All Hotels in China's Guangzhou Allow Foreigners to Stay - Russian Consulate General

The Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou said on Thursday that not all hotels in the city are able to host foreigners due to the anti-coronavirus measures imposed by the Chinese authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou said on Thursday that not all hotels in the city are able to host foreigners due to the anti-coronavirus measures imposed by the Chinese authorities.

Aleksandr Kapishnikov, the Russian consul in Guangzhou, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the consulate is receiving many complaints from the Russian citizens who have issues while checking into hotels. The consulate has asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry for an explanation.

"At the moment, not all hotels in Guangzhou have the ability to host foreign citizens," the consulate said on the official VKontakte social network page, adding that some areas of the city have tightened rules due to COVID-19.

Diplomats listed a list of hotels that allow Russians to stay there. Nonetheless, those wishing to check into hotels need, among other things, proof that they had spent 14 days in quarantine and that they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Two Russians have told Sputnik that they were not able to stay in hotels despite the fact that they were in quarantine for 14 days.

