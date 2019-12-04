Not All NATO Members View Russia As Enemy - French President
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:30 PM
Not all NATO members view Russia as an enemy anymore as the situation has changed over the past 30 years, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday
"When the alliance [NATO] was formed, the answer [to the question of who the enemy was] was simple - Russia, the Soviet Union. But over 30 years the situation has changed.
Does everyone at the [NATO] table consider Russia an enemy? I don't think so," Macron said at a news conference in London following the NATO summit.
"Today it is a threat on a number of issues, it is a reality. We experienced this in the area of cyber security, on a number of specific issues. It is a threat to the neighbors, the Ukrainian crisis is a demonstration of this ... At the same time, it [Russia] is a neighbor geographically, and this is also a reality. And it is a partner on a number of issues, the French leader added.