Not all NATO Members View Russia as Enemy - French President

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Not all NATO members view Russia as an enemy anymore as the situation has changed over the past 30 years, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"When the alliance [NATO] was formed, the answer [to the question of who the enemy was] was simple - Russia, the Soviet Union. But over 30 years the situation has changed.

Does everyone at the [NATO] table consider Russia an enemy? I don't think so," Macron said at a news conference in London following the NATO summit.

"Today it is a threat on a number of issues, it is a reality. We experienced this in the area of cyber security, on a number of specific issues. It is a threat to the neighbors, the Ukrainian crisis is a demonstration of this ... At the same time, it [Russia] is a neighbor geographically, and this is also a reality. And it is a partner on a number of issues, the French leader added.